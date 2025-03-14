Escape From Warsaw – Transit The Specter Of War (Digital/CD Album – Zoharum)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Three years after his previous album on Zoharum, Karol Suka returned at the end of 2024 with a new work.

Once again, this Polish artist embarks on a quest for creative Electro, boldly blending a wide range of influences and styles. What’s remarkable about his experimentation is that it works seamlessly, resulting in a truly captivating album.

Hard-hitting percussion and Industrial textures merge with an array of noises and effects. Then, just as suddenly, the sound becomes more refined, introducing fantastic IDM elements layered with Ambient influences. Elsewhere, Acid sequences emerge naturally, integrating into the composition as if they had always belonged. One track even ventures into Electro-Industrial territory, evoking shades of Dive.

This album—especially its first half—stands out for its succession of meticulously crafted tracks, each polished down to the finest detail. Escape From Warsaw continues to impress with its fascinating, innovative sound, rich in analog warmth. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Transit 4”:

https://zoharum.bandcamp.com/track/transit-4

Inferno Sound Diaries

