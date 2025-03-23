Tsarewitch & Brooddark – Supra Memoriam (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)
“Supra Memoriam” is a collaboration between Alexander Yordaki (Tsarewitch) and Yaroslav Gavrilyuk (Brooddark). This work is inspired by the awakening in an industrial world shaped by wars and crises.
This theme unfolds across six tracks, characterized by overwhelming, dark sound waves powerful enough to make your windows tremble. In the background, layers of noise weave through the soundscape, while slow, linear rhythmic and the occasional stray, simplistic keyboard melody add to the atmosphere.
As the opus progresses, a climax emerges, fully revealing the duo’s raw, unpolished, and obscure artistic vision. A Cinematic work that will leave no listener untouched so I can only hope it will be continued. (Rating:7½).
Listen to “Salt And Sanctuary”:
https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/salt-and-sanctuary
