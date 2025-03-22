Voix in the Dark & Maduro drop ‘Void of Love’ EP

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the brand new electroclash / post-punk EP by Voix in the Dark & Maduro, “Void of Love”. The EP is out via the fine label Re:Mission Entertainment.

It’s the first joint release for the Philly-based dark synth act Voix in the Dark (DeShawn Timothy), and the dark electronic artist Maduro (Dave Buracker). This three track EP was mastered by Adam Stilson, renowned for his work with Patriarchy, Pixel Grip, Hide, Ritual Howls, and so on.

The EP has two versions of the track “Heartbeat” (normal edit and a Plastic edit), plus the track “Danse”.

Voix in the Dark is known for a stripped-back, minimal synth style, while Maduro is a veteran in the electronic music scene and electronic manipulations.

You can download the EP right now from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/void-of-love">Void Of Love by Voix in the Dark x Maduro</a>

