Nine Inch Nails have announced the 2026 North American leg of the “Peel It Back” tour . Side-Line previously reported that Boys Noize would tour with Nine Inch Nails on the 2025 “Peel It Back” run and now the project from Alexander (Alex) Ridha will again join as special guest. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 12 p.m. local time via the band’s official channels. Dates run from February 5 through March 16, 2026.

February 5 — New Orleans, LA

February 7 — Jacksonville, FL

February 10 — Charlotte, NC

February 11 — Washington, DC

February 13 — Boston, MA

February 14 — Newark, NJ

February 16 — Montreal, QC

February 18 — Hamilton, ON

February 20 — Columbus, OH

February 22 — Grand Rapids, MI

February 23 — Milwaukee, WI

February 25 — St. Louis, MO

February 27 — Tulsa, OK

March 1 — Austin, TX

March 3 — Dallas, TX

March 6 — Glendale, AZ

March 7 — Las Vegas, NV

March 9 — San Diego, CA

March 10 — Anaheim, CA

March 13 — Salt Lake City, UT

March 15 — San Francisco, CA

March 16 — Sacramento, CA

About Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails was founded in 1988 in Cleveland, Ohio by Trent Reznor as an industrial rock project. Through the 1990s, releases on TVT and Nothing/Interscope – including “Pretty Hate Machine” (1989), “Broken” (1992), and “The Downward Spiral” (1994) – established the project’s profile, followed by “The Fragile” (1999).

From 2008, the band issued music independently via The Null Corporation before later releases on major and independent partners. The current core members are Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross; the live lineup in 2025–2026 features Robin Finck, Alessandro Cortini and drummer Josh Freese.

About Boys Noize

Boys Noize is the recording and DJ moniker of Berlin-based producer Alexander (Alex) Ridha, born in Hamburg on 22 August 1982. After early releases and club work under aliases including Kid Alex, Ridha launched the project in 2004 and founded his own imprint Boysnoize Records in 2005 to self-release and control his output. Early records also appeared via International Deejay Gigolo, Kitsuné and Turbo Recordings.

Ridha’s debut album, “Oi Oi Oi”, arrived in 2007, followed by “Power” (2009) and “Out of the Black” (2012). Subsequent studio sets include “Mayday” (2016) and “+/- (Polarity)” (2021), the latter issued through his own label.

Beyond his core albums, Ridha has run sub-labels (including BNR TRAX) and collaborated widely: Dog Blood with Skrillex and Handbraekes with Mr. Oizo, plus joint singles and production work with artists such as Depeche Mode, Frank Ocean and A$AP Rocky. In 2024 he mixed the Reznor/Ross film compilation “Challengers [Mixed] by Boys Noize.”

