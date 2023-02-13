Canada’s electro goth metal / dark pop act The Birthday Massacre reveals brand new video for ‘Precious Hearts’

(Photo by Andrea Hunter) Canadian act The Birthday Massacre have just issued a video for “Precious Hearts”, a song included on their current album “Fascination”. An album which Side-Line described as “alluring and powerful” with “songs (that) remain driven by powerful guitar, electronics that inject a melodic and elevating touch, on top of which the charismatic vocals of Chibi bring passion, fragility and grace.” In short, an excellent album.”

The clip itself features footage filmed at a show in their home city of Toronto in October 2022 during a North American tour to promote the album, shortly before they arrived in the UK to play a ten date UK tour.

The Birthday Massacre will be on tour in the US again from late April, with nine headlining shows bookending eleven further guest slots with Lacuna Coil. Their full itinerary can be seen below.

Formed in 2000, The Birthday Massacre incorporate elements of electronica, goth and new wave into sound. They have issued 9 full-length studio records to date and had originally planned to tour their eighth album, “Diamonds” (2020). However, the pandemic intervened and eventually led the band to make “Fascination”, which was released in February 2022.

Here’s the video for “Precious Hearts”.