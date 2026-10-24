THE DEFECT released “Stay Away” on FiXT on 23 October 2026, a new single and video from the electronic-rock duo of Jonny and Moon McBee.

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THE DEFECT released a new single, “Stay Away”, on 23 October 2026 through FiXT. The electronic-rock duo paired the track with a music video, released the same day.

THE DEFECT is the duo of Jonny McBee, also the frontman of The Browning, and singer Moon McBee, his wife. The pair formed the project in 2023 and released their debut album, “Death x Destiny,” through FiXT on 7 February 2025. “Stay Away” is a standalone single and does not appear on that album.

“Stay Away” combines programmed beats, distorted guitars and synthesizer layers with vocals that move between a clean register and screamed passages. The accompanying video was released alongside the single on 23 October 2026.

“Stay Away” is streaming now via FiXT’s smart link and is also available on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://wearethedefect.bandcamp.com/track/stay-away" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Stay Away by THE DEFECT</a>

About THE DEFECT

THE DEFECT was formed in 2023 by Jonny McBee, frontman of the metalcore band The Browning, together with his wife Moon McBee as debut vocalist. The duo signed to FiXT, the independent label founded in 2006 by Klayton (Celldweller) and James Rhodes, whose roster also includes The Browning, Celldweller, Scandroid and Young Medicine.

THE DEFECT released “Into the Void” ahead of their debut album, “Death x Destiny,” which FiXT issued on 7 February 2025. The ten-track album includes “Immortal,” a feature with The Browning, alongside tracks such as “Annihilate,” “Run” and “Defiance.” The project also maintains its own site, deathxdestiny.com.

“Stay Away,” released 23 October 2026, is THE DEFECT’s first standalone single since the “Death x Destiny” album cycle.

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