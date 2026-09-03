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Luigi Pirandello’s idea that a person is a set of masks rather than a single self supplies the theme of the first single by Giuliana May. The Italian singer released “Who am I?” on 6 March 2026 through Saturno Dischi, as a one-track digital single of two minutes and 46 seconds, and followed it on 13 March with an official video. The song is out on Spotify, Deezer and the other main streaming platforms. Her press office describes the record as “dark-ethereal / cinematic pop”, and the track sets close-miked vocals against a string-led orchestral arrangement. Alongside Pirandello, the lyrics reference Modernist literature; T.S. Eliot and Samuel Beckett are the other names the artist cites.

Giuliana May wrote the song with Marco Poletto, the Florence-based songwriter and producer who records as nonpiangere, and Poletto produced it. Ivan Mazzone wrote and directed the video, with Diego Vitale as director of photography, editor and colourist and Raffaele Chiantese on 2D animation and compositing. The team shot it in the woods of Piana del Dragone at Volturara Irpina, in the Irpinia hills east of Naples, with the support of the local municipality and Pro Loco. The cover image comes from the visual artist Xander Cicalese, known as icarvsfilm, who has also built a series of analogue collages around the song: handwritten verses, paper cut-outs and portrait fragments sewn together with needle and red cotton thread. The Italian art magazine Exibart covered those collages in a feature in August.

‘Who am I?’ as a teaching resource

The single comes with a “Who am I?” Multidisciplinary Educational Suite that uses the song to teach art, literature and philosophy. Tune into English, a platform that teaches English through pop songs, has published a worksheet built on the track, and the teacher network Freeed has run an article on the suite. Coverage of the single so far has also come from The LA Note Magazine in the United States, from Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno, which profiled the artist in its print edition of 22 March 2026, and from the business daily Il Denaro.

About Giuliana May

Giuliana May is a singer, songwriter and sound designer from the Naples area in southern Italy. She holds a master’s degree in Science of the Show Business and trained in music production and music branding at the SAE Institute, IED Milan and the Venice Biennale’s CIMM, and graduated from the BigRock/H-Farm programme. “Who am I?”, released on 6 March 2026 on Saturno Dischi and written with its producer Marco Poletto, is her first release under her own name; the official video, directed by Ivan Mazzone, followed on 13 March. No Discogs or Wikipedia entry exists for the artist at the time of writing, and the single is her only title on the streaming platforms. Links to her channels are collected at linktr.ee/giulianamay.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com