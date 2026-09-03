September 3, 2026

Low Blows release ‘SOS’ as a single with a video made by singer Carlos Vergara

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 3, 2026

Barcelona post-punk trio Low Blows release “SOS”, track two of their self-titled 2026 album, as a single with a video by singer Carlos Vergara on 15 September.

Low Blows - cover art of the self-titled 2026 album that includes "SOS"
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Carlos Vergara, singer and bassist of Barcelona post-punk trio Low Blows, made the video himself this time. “SOS” comes out as a single with that video on 15 September 2026. The song is not new to the band’s catalogue: it is the second track of the self-titled album “Low Blows”, released on 9 January 2026, and now gets its own single release. The band describe the video as “a dreamlike and hypnotic piece reflecting the feelings of life, loss and companionship that run through the song.”

Related newsLow Blows release 'Vacío', first single and video from self-titled 2026 album

“SOS” sits between the opener “Vacío” and “Fix Me” on the ten-track album, which runs on to “Misleading Blind (Album Mix)”, “Cracks”, “Intermezzo”, “I Hate (Album Mix)”, “Overrated”, “Go! (Album Mix)” and “Fin”. Low Blows recorded the album throughout 2024 and 2025 in their homes, their practice room and at Estudi Nautilus, where Jordi Solans handled the recording. Matteo Vallicelli, drummer of The Soft Moon, produced it, Lluis Cots mixed it at Estudi Nautilus and Maurizio Baggio mastered it at La Distilleria. Irina Stanciulescu did the artwork and design and Eduardo Cañas took the band photographs.

‘SOS’ follows ‘Vacío’ and a remix release

The single is the second the band pull from the album. Side-Line covered the first in January: Low Blows release ‘Vacío’, first single and video from self-titled 2026 album, with a video directed by Marta Szewczyk. Between the two singles, on 29 May 2026, Low Blows put out “Remixes”, a four-track set with “SOS – doomzdei Remix”, “Misleading Blind – Matteo Vallicelli Remix”, “Vacío – SARCOMA Remix” and “Go! – LADIVINA Remix”. The new video for “SOS” is in-house work: Vergara made it himself, and the band signed the announcement as “Carlos & Low Blows”.

About Low Blows

Low Blows began in the mid-2010s as the solo project of Chilean musician Carlos Vergara, then living in Ibiza after his earlier bands Federación de Boxeo and This Co. The first two EPs, “Holes To Fill” (2016) and “Flesh” (2017), came out on the Manchester label Sister 9 Recordings and built on programmed electronics and guitars; a self-released digital EP, “Beyond The Flesh”, followed in 2018. The move to Barcelona turned the project into a band, with Rubén Carballo on drums, Andrés Silgado of Venus Fly Trap on guitar and, for a time, Marcel Molina on keyboards, alongside Vergara on bass and vocals.

A run of singles from 2019 onwards, among them “Stranger”, “Low Blows” and “Skin”, led to the debut album “Cruel”, released in April 2020 on the Barcelona label Siete Señoritas Gritando. The standalone track “Ficción” appeared in 2021, followed by “Hate”, “Misleading Blind” and “I Hate” in 2023, and the singles “Normal” and “Go!” in 2024. The band’s own line for the sound is “post-punk for a hype, hyper, post and lost era”, and the songs mix post-punk, darkwave, industrial and new wave elements with lyrics in both Spanish and English.

The self-titled second album, released on 9 January 2026 and produced by Matteo Vallicelli, gathered album mixes of “I Hate”, “Misleading Blind” and “Go!” with new material such as “Vacío”, “SOS” and “Cracks”. Low Blows now work as a trio of Vergara, Carballo and Silgado, and “SOS”, out as a single with its video on 15 September 2026, is the second track they lift from that record.

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