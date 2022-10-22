Too Dead To Die – In The Dark (EP – Out Of Line)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Body-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Two years after the last album “Tropical Gothic”, Too Dead To Die revisited songs of this album.

Content: The work features a varied content, moving in between ‘happy sounding’ Electro-Pop and rougher danceable cuts. The work sounds a bit like the offspring between Faderhead, Aesthetic Perfection and even Combichrist (for some of harder passages).

+ + + : Too Dead To Die created a very own Electro-Pop interpretation; a powerful production which is not driven by sweet melody lines, but experiments with Dance and Industrial. Nothing sounds impossible and that’s the main strength of this production. “Porcelain Mary” remains a great and powerful exposure but I also want to mention “They All Were Wont” featuring Freaky Mind and “Anywhere But Home – B-Side”.

– – – : There’re a few cuts which are a bit too short to my taste.

Conclusion: There’re less bands in the genre of Too Dead To Die and that’s for sure what makes this band interesting.

Best songs: “Porcelain Mary”, “They All Were Wont”.

Rate: 7 .

Artist: www.facebook.com/toodeadtodiemusic

Label: www.outofline.de / www.facebook.com/outoflinelabel