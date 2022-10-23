Dimitri Berzerk – The Liquid Path (EP – Sector Industrial Producciones)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Body-Pop, Dance-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “The Liquid Path” is the latest EP released by Mexican producer and label Owner Dimitri Berzerk. The work was already released last year.

Content: Every single EP by this artist reveals different music ideas and collaborations while moves on revealing alternative edits and remixes. This work moves from pure Dance-Pop to 80s driven Body-Pop. You’ll discover instrumental edits and sung tracks with guest singers. Most remixes have been made by Mexican artists although there also is an Industrial-driven one by Xotox.

+ + + : Diversity is the key to the work -and success, of Dimitri Berzerk. I’m more into the 80s driven retro sound from “A Refraction In Blue” which I prefer to the title song. Among the remixes I recommend the Trance-orientated remix of the title song by Cyberculture.

– – – : When you get an EP with a huge amount of remixes you’ll always get a few disappointing and forgettable songs. I however already heard better work from this artist.

Conclusion: Dimitri Berzerk is first of all there to make you dance on Pop and EBM tunes.

Best songs: “A Refraction In Blue”, “The Liquid Path – TrancEnd’s Cyberculture Remix”, “The Liquid Path – Modelo De Placer Underwater Mix”, “Sailing Through Uncertainty – DATA Remix”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.dimitriberzerk.com / www.facebook.com/dimitri.berzerk

Label: www.sector-industrial.com / www.facebook.com/sector.industrial.producciones