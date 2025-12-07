Tobias Bernstrup Interview: ‘Playing an instrument is an art’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swedish musician and queer artist Tobias Bernstrup returned this year with his seventh album. “Shadow Dancer” has been released by Nadanna. The work is once again driven by his unmistakable blend of Electro-Pop and Italo-Disco. The 1980s influences are still strongly present, yet the result feels refreshingly modern and contemporary. “Shadow Dancer” takes inspiration from the famous chiaroscuro technique—so characteristic of artists like Caravaggio—using it as a metaphor for the contradictions and contrasts of our present world. Bernstrup makes us dance to his propulsive rhythms and infectious melodies, while reaffirming his status as an absolute master of refined Electronic composition. I asked him a few questions. (Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: “Shadow Dancer” is your seventh studio album. What were the main triggers and inspirations behind this new work, and what does this opus represent within your long artistic journey so far?

Tobias: One of the first songs I wrote for the album “Chiaroscuro” took inspiration from the Italian term that literally translates to ‘light-dark’. In art, it refers to the use of strong contrasts between light and dark areas to create the illusion of three-dimensional volume, depth, and drama on a two-dimensional surface.

This duality worked as a metaphor throughout the composing process –from shadows in the moonlight, to the flickering strobe lights on the dance floors.

Q: And what is this metaphor for today’s world and reality?

Tobias: Sell your soul, save your skin as you let the darkness in… The ‘Shadow Dancer’ is someone who went over to the dark side for personal gain.

Q: The themes of the album seem to revolve around identity, transformation, and nocturnal seduction. I find the first two especially interesting in our contemporary society, where there seems to be a growing lack of understanding and tolerance for identity and transformation. What has your experience been in this regard, particularly as a queer artist?

Tobias: In these times of conflicts and world angst history tragically repeats itself. The climate gets and more polarized and evil. It is more important than ever to stand for peace, love and tolerance rather than violence and hate.

Q: How did the composition and production process for “Shadow Dancer” unfold? Were there any specific challenges or difficulties you encountered, and how did you overcome them?

Tobias: I tried to go back to my roots to find a simplicity in the song structure and production. This by sticking to classical drum machines and analog synths for the foundation. Then adding modern technology in the vocal treatment and mixing process.

Q: You remain strongly connected to the sound of the ’80s and the use of analog synthesizers in your music. What is your view on the current reality, where more and more ‘artists’ are turning to AI, and how do you see this evolution shaping the future of music?

Tobias: Playing an instrument is an art. It is highly enjoyable for human beings -both musicians and listeners. AI is a tool that is part of our technological evolution. The problem is if we replace the things we enjoy doing as human beings. Another pitfall with AI is that it reproduces clichés. I have listened to some AI-generated ‘bands’ that sounded horribly flat, especially the vocals. Another thing we see is a lot of AI-generated album art which is poor. It does not belong in the alternative music scene as it goes against the very foundation of being alternative from mainstream.

Q: What can we expect from you in the coming months, and how do you envision your music and artistic performances evolving in the years ahead?

Tobias:There will of course be new Bernstrup music and performances. I am also working on an album with my side-project O+HER (a duo with Abu Nein singer Erica Li Lundqvist). And speaking of Abu Nein, I am also right now producing their next album –a very exciting job as they are such an amazing band.

