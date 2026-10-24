MONNE releases single ‘One Soul and Heart’

Norwegian artist MONNE released the single “One Soul and Heart” on 23 October 2026, ahead of her album “From The Ashes We Will Grow – Part One.”

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Norwegian artist MONNE released the single “One Soul and Heart” on 23 October 2026, a dark-leaning alternative pop track built on synth textures. The single introduces her forthcoming album “From The Ashes We Will Grow – Part One,” due 6 November.

“One Soul and Heart” deals with reclaiming courage and breaking out of destructive patterns, moving between fragility and defiance over a rawer, driving production than MONNE’s earlier material. The song was written and composed by MONNE and produced by Monne Stang Møller and Espen Jamne Van Groningen. Magnus Buer Hansen plays drums and Markus Linge plays guitar; MONNE handles synths, bass, lead and backing vocals, with Van Groningen on additional synths. The cover photo is by Klaus Jaeger.

Testing Melodies wrote: “MONNE is not just a musician, but an emotion, a vibe.” Plastic Magazine described her as a singer-songwriter who “builds entire worlds out of emotion, texture and voice alone,” adding that her music “takes shape in that delicate space between light and shadow, where melancholy and joy share the same breath.”

“One Soul and Heart” is available to stream on Spotify.

About MONNE

MONNE is a Norwegian singer-songwriter who has written and composed her own music since she was 13, reaching the national finals of the youth music competition UKM three times as a teenager. In 2018 she committed fully to her own artistic path. She released her debut album, “Digging In My Soul,” in 2019, followed by “Jungle of Emotions” in 2021. Both albums were produced by Geir Sundstøl, with contributions from Erland Dahlen, Terje Støldal and Markus Linge.

MONNE’s music moves between momentum and melancholy, pairing a multi-layered lyrical approach with a sound that shifts between darkness and light. “One Soul and Heart,” released 23 October 2026, is the first single from her forthcoming album “From The Ashes We Will Grow – Part One,” due 6 November. The album is described as centred on transformation, adversity and human growth, continuing the themes of vulnerability and strength introduced on the new single.

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