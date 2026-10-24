Ghostemane releases new album ‘AM:FM’

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US artist Ghostemane released his new album, “AM:FM”, on 23 October 2026 through Blackmage. The record was produced by Eric Ghoste, with contributions from longtime collaborators Kenneth Blume and Arthur Rizk, and includes the previously released singles “Zero Day” and “BucketList.”

Ghostemane’s own press materials list a 12-track sequence: “Alive!,” “Deus Ex Machina,” “Miazma,” “Zero Day,” “BucketList,” “Jupiter,” “Hyperdrive,” “Mean Girls,” “Cyberia,” “Get Gone,” “NSFW” and “Noose Knot.” Spotify and Apple Music both list “AM:FM” as a 13-track release. Both name a closing track, “A Fire in the Skye,” that does not appear in the press release’s own listing.

“AM:FM” is Ghostemane’s first full-length album since “ANTI-ICON” in 2020, following what his press materials describe as a five-year hiatus. “Zero Day,” released as the album’s first single, was produced by Kenneth Blume; Ghostemane produced “BucketList” himself. Quiet Cam filmed both singles’ videos and also documented two surprise shows Ghostemane played in Texas over the summer, at an abandoned tunnel network in Austin and an underground warehouse in Houston. In late September, Ghostemane hosted 75 fans at his FRAME 002 event, the second in a series of album listening and performance events, held at a former prison in central Florida.

Ghostemane marked the album’s release with a sold-out show at Market Hotel in New York City on 22 October 2026, and is scheduled to perform at Milkys in Los Angeles on 25 October.

About Ghostemane

Ghostemane is the recording name of Eric Whitney, born April 15, 1991, in Lake Worth, Florida, and based in West Palm Beach. He played in Florida hardcore and doom-metal bands, including Nemesis and Seven Serpents, before moving to Los Angeles in 2015, where he recorded under the name Ill Bizz. He joined Schemaposse, a collective led by JGRXXN that also included Craig Xen and Lil Peep, before leaving the group in April 2016. He has released music as Ghostemane since 2014.

His discography as Ghostemane includes the full-length albums “Oogabooga” (2015), “For the Aspiring Occultist” (2015), “Rituals” (2016), “Blackmage” (2016), “Plagues” (2016), “Hexada” (2017), “N/O/I/S/E” (2018) and “ANTI-ICON” (2020), alongside collaborative releases such as “LXRDMAGE” with Scarlxrd (2021) and “Elemental” with Lil Peep and JGRXXN. His single “Mercury: Retrograde,” released with a video through TRASH GANG in 2017, has drawn more than 500 million views. Ghostemane’s current touring lineup includes Parv0 on DJ duties, Nolan Nunes on bass and Marcus Johnson on drums.

“AM:FM” is Ghostemane’s ninth full-length album since “Oogabooga” introduced the project in 2015.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com