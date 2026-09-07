TİR to support Mortiis and Nytt Land on ‘Southern Ritual’ Australian tour

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TİR, the Sydney-based solo project of Turkish-born multi-instrumentalist Oytun Bektas, will support Mortiis and Nytt Land on the “Southern Ritual” tour of Australia in November 2026. The dates follow two new TİR singles released this year, “Vengeance” and Possessed, streaming below. TİR mixes dungeon synth, dark ambient, cinematic composition and metal-rooted atmosphere into a single project that Bektas writes, records and produces largely on his own.

The “Southern Ritual” tour, presented by Hardline Media, runs across four Australian cities:

Thursday, November 19, 2026 – Factory Floor, Sydney, NSW

Friday, November 20, 2026 – Crowbar, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, November 21, 2026 – Croxton, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 22, 2026 – Ed Castle, Adelaide, SA

Norwegian artist Mortiis and Siberian duo Nytt Land co-headline the run, with TİR billed as special guest on all four dates. It marks Mortiis’ first Australian shows with a full band and Nytt Land’s Australian debut. Mortiis released the album “Ghosts of Europa” on Prophecy Productions in June 2026, the label also behind the festival where TİR built part of its European following.

TİR’s two 2026 singles

TİR released “Vengeance” on March 27, 2026, followed by “Possessed” on July 3, 2026, both self-released through Orko Productions and issued on Bandcamp. Bektas wrote, performed and recorded “Vengeance” alone, crediting the cover art to himself, while “Possessed” was composed, performed, arranged, recorded and mixed entirely at Orko Productions in Sydney, with cover photography by Melike Bektas. Both tracks build slowly, layering horn-like synth tones and choral textures over an eight-minute run time on “Possessed” and just under six minutes on “Vengeance.”

<a href="https://tirofficial.bandcamp.com/track/possessed-single" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Possessed by Tir</a>

About TİR

Oytun Bektas started TİR after moving from Türkiye to Sydney, where the project has been based since. Bandcamp and Rate Your Music list “Mountains” as TİR’s earliest full-length, released in 2016, followed by “Urd, Skuld & Verdandi” and “The Vanished Civilization of Xattoth” in 2019, “Nigritude” in 2020, “Persepolis” in 2021, “Awaiting the Dawn” in 2023 and the single “Sarcophagus” later that year. Orko Productions, the Sydney label and production outfit that mixes and masters TİR’s catalogue, has released the project’s work throughout that period. TİR has toured beyond Australia as well, including a show at Whammy Bar in Auckland, New Zealand, in July 2026, plus dates across Europe. Bektas has described performing at Prophecy Fest in Germany as “one of the most important recent milestones” for TİR. That festival history, along with the shows across Australia, New Zealand and Europe, sets up the “Southern Ritual” tour and the two new singles as the project’s latest chapter.

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