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The Belgian project This Morn’Omina celebrates its thirtieth anniversary this year. Founded and consistently driven by Mika Goedrijk, the project has left an indelible impression on anyone who has ever experienced This Morn’Omina performing live. This is largely due to the distinctive style the project embodies—a blend of Industrial, Electro, Trance, and Tribal influences. Added to this are deeply spiritual and mystical themes, which have frequently resulted in the release of trilogies. These works often form complete cycles, a pattern briefly interrupted by this compilation, which features several previously unreleased versions. Mika Goedrijk deliberately avoids calling it a ‘best of’, preferring the term ‘part of’.

Musically, This Morn’Omina remains a unique experience, with no real equivalent. Various influences are woven together into an overwhelming production that can appeal to a broader audience. Moreover, the compositions and production are meticulously crafted, with every element developed down to the finest detail. The rhythms quickly induce a state of ecstasy, creating a genuine Trance-like experience through their repetitive, crescendo-driven structures, complemented by rich, atmospheric textures that often carry an Eastern flavour. This is particularly evident on the only live track included in the collection. Although This Morn’Omina will always be associated with its major hit, “One Eyed Man”—featured here in an alternative version—there are plenty of other tracks well worth exploring. In recent years, Mika Goedrijk has also started incorporating vocals, although the voice primarily serves as a complementary element, enhancing the music and reinforcing its underlying themes. This compilation is clearly just a ‘part of’ something much larger, as many other tracks could easily have found their place here.

This Morn’Omina remains a grandmaster of a genre it has almost single-handedly developed—a genre that has continued to evolve over the years, as evidenced by Mika Goedrijk’s latest album, “Insha,” released earlier this year on Cyclic Law. (Rating:9).

Listen to “One Eyed-Man (Liber III)”:

<a href="https://pronoize.bandcamp.com/track/one-eyed-man-liber-iii-previously-unreleased" target="_blank" rel="noopener">One Eyed-Man (Liber III) by This Morn’Omina</a>

About This Morn’Omina

Formed in 1996 in Belgium, This Morn’Omina is the ritual industrial project of Mika Goedrijk. Its sound moves through ceremonial percussion, hypnotic repetition, martial pressure, EBM structures and Middle Eastern tonal references, using rhythm as a form of invocation rather than a straightforward club mechanism.

Across releases including “7 Years Of Famine,” “Le Serpent Blanc – Le Serpent Rouge” and “Les Passages Jumeaux,” This Morn’Omina built a catalogue organized around cycles such as Hegira, Nyan and the ongoing Kundalini trilogy. “One-Eyed Man” became an early club-level reference point for the project, though its work has always extended beyond dancefloor function. In January 2026, Mika Goedrijk released “Insha,” the opening chapter of the Kundalini trilogy, on Cyclic Law and Zazen Sounds.

In June 2026, Side-Line reported that This Morn’Omina had joined the Dark Dimensions Label Group, with ProNoize / Dark Dimensions set to issue “Vestiges – 30 Years Of Ritual Sound (1996-2026)” as a limited digipak CD on 26 June 2026. Mika Goedrijk discussed the compilation’s selection process, built around tracks that remain active in the live set rather than a chronological best-of, in an interview with Side-Line.

“Vestiges” compiles known, rare and previously unreleased tracks from the project’s thirty-year catalogue, closing its twelve-track core with a previously unreleased version of “One Eyed-Man (Liber III).”

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com