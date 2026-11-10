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Vilnius, Lithuania alternative rock and post-punk band Local Blood released their third studio album, the self-titled “Local Blood”, on November 5 across streaming platforms, with a 12-inch vinyl edition available for pre-order. The four-piece begin a European tour in the same week.

The self-titled record follows “Dystopian Disco” (2022) and “Loverman” (2023), and was recorded during the summer of 2026. It blends the band’s post-punk energy with dark melodies, alternative rock influences and an intense emotional atmosphere. The self-titled choice marks what the band describe as a return to their own identity while continuing to explore new sounds and directions. The lead single, “ŠUOKIS”, is the band’s first recording in the Samogitian dialect of Lithuanian.

<a href="https://localblood.bandcamp.com/album/local-blood" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Local Blood by Local Blood</a>

Local Blood begin a European tour on November 13, playing Poland, Hungary, France and Germany in support of the new album.

“Local Blood” is available on Bandcamp and Spotify, with the 12-inch vinyl edition available to pre-order through the band.

About Local Blood

Local Blood is a four-piece alternative rock and post-punk band from Vilnius, Lithuania. The band released their debut album “Dystopian Disco” in 2022, followed by “Loverman” in 2023, before returning in 2026 with their self-titled third album. Known for blending post-punk energy with dark melodies and alternative rock influences, Local Blood have previously toured Europe and continue to build an international following with “ŠUOKIS”, their first song recorded in the Samogitian dialect of Lithuanian, and the self-titled album it introduces.

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