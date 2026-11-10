German darkwave project I-M-R, the continuation of In My Rosary, compiles tracks from four albums on “Shreds of Time 2012-20,” via Bandcamp.

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German darkwave and darkfolk project I-M-R has released the digital compilation “Shreds of Time 2012-20” through Bandcamp, gathering 12 tracks drawn from its four albums released since 2012: “Letters from the Paper Garden,” “InOutSide,” “25.20.15” and “Follow the Ruins.” Ralf Jesek, who leads the project, announced the release for November 30, 2026, in a press email; the Bandcamp page itself lists a release date of November 6, 2026.

The tracklist draws one or more songs from each of the four source albums, several featuring guest vocalists: “By the Fire” with Annette Kosakowski, “Poisoned Eyes” with Derrière Le Miroir, “The Paper Garden” with Isabelle Dekeyser, “Words” with Elena Fossi, “She Said” with Kriistal Ann and “Masquerade” with Stillife, alongside “Never…Again,” “The Golden Haze,” “Night,” “Nothing Left,” “Something in Dead Eyes” and “We Cannot Change.” All four source albums were released by Syborgmusic.

<a href="https://i-m-r.bandcamp.com/album/shreds-of-time-2012-20" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Shreds of Time 2012-20 by I-M-R</a>

“Shreds of Time 2012-20” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp.

About I-M-R

I-M-R, based in Karlsruhe, Germany, is the continuation of In My Rosary, a darkwave and darkfolk project founded in 1992 by composer, singer and producer Ralf Jesek together with lyricist and photographer Dirk Lakomy. Under that name, the pair released around a dozen albums internationally. After Lakomy left the project in 2011, Jesek continued it as I-M-R, working with live guest musicians Martin von Arndt, also known for his work with Printed at Bismarck’s Death, and Holger Diener.

Since 2012, I-M-R has released four albums through Syborgmusic: “Letters from the Paper Garden,” “InOutSide,” “25.20.15” and “Follow the Ruins.” The project’s most recent release is the eight-track “Follow the Ruins EP,” also issued by Syborgmusic. “Shreds of Time 2012-20” draws together tracks from across that catalogue into a single compilation.

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