This Mon’Omina – Insha (Digital/CD Album – Zazen Sounds / Cyclic Law)

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This year, the Belgian project This Morn’Omina celebrates its thirtieth anniversary. A few years ago, however, Mika Goedrijk had indicated that he was putting an end to the project. Last year he nevertheless returned with a completely new line-up, resulting in the EP “Omm Of Life”. And now comes this new opus.

“Insha” stands for creation and, in its broadest sense, also for rebirth. For this new chapter, Goedrijk enlisted the help of ‘Konchong-Gyaltsen’ (Nam-Khar). Live, he is once again surrounded by a full group of musicians. In terms of style—and particularly in its restraint—“Insha” roughly follows the direction set by ”Omm Of Life”. It remains a mix of Ritual, Industrial and atmospheric passages, now reinforced with mystical chants. However, the music no longer fully erupts as we were once accustomed to from This Morn’Omina. The overall sound feels spiritual and at times even slightly ethereal. In that respect, this work fits perfectly on Cyclic Law. The album unfolds like a Cinematic experience, carefully constructed and enriched with luminous sound textures. The percussion remains Tribal. Despite the more wandering passages mentioned earlier, the album is still enveloped in a dark atmosphere. Goedrijk remains an expert in the gradual build-up of his compositions which, while rarely exploding outright, still lead to a strong sense of drama.

“Insha” does not immediately feel like an album that will have audiences jumping around during a live show, but rather one to experience at home, in peace and quiet, where its atmosphere can be fully appreciated. The album certainly adds another layer of diversity to the artist’s already rich oeuvre. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Nalanda”:

https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/track/nalanda

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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