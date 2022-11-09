They Die – Emptiness Prevails (Album – Swiss Dark Nights)

Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Set up in 2020 the Italian Cold-Wave formation They Die strikes back with their second opus. One year after the remarkable “Deviant Love” they now joined hands together with Swiss Dark Nights.

Content: They Die sounds like awakening from a long hibernation. The sound of this band brings us back to the midst of the 80s; obscure and moody atmospheres created by mewing guitar and melodic synth parts while low, vibrating, bass play only accentuate the dark approach. The band is once more reminding me of The Sisters Of Mercy but also The Virgin Prunes and more contemporary formations like Lebanon Hannover. They again put a cover song to the album and chose Bauhaus’ “The Passion Of Lovers”.

+ + + : I was already under the influence of “Deviant Love” but the new work moves a step further. It’s a great and mature production bringing the true spirit of the 80s alive. I especially like the guitar playing and bass lines on one side and the electronic arrangements bringing a refined touch to the other side. The album features the single “One Last Kiss” but there are more potential singles like “All Your Magic” and “Everything That Burns”. Both songs are potential hits. Last but not least they now also accomplished a cool cover version, “The Passion Of Lovers” being adapted into their own style.

– – – : The last song of the album sounds like an outro and rather an antithesis to the rest of this brilliant work. I would also like to see this band being produced by a renown name improving a few details in sound.

Conclusion: I already said to keep an eye on this band and the new work only confirms the huge potential of They Die. This is great Cold-Wave!

Best songs: “All Your Magic”, “Everything That Burns”, “One Last Kiss”, “Single frame”, “Done Done Done”, “Absolution”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064035960463

Label: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100060056806073