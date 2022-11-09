Electropop act Null Device returns with all new – 8th – album, ‘The Emerald Age’

Null Device is an electronic band from Wisconsin, USA in 1995 by Eric Oehler, William Annis and Tom Lawrence, all who were students at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Named after /dev/null, an IT term where a device file discards all data written to it but reports that the write operation succeeded, the group was originally an informal project for members of the university’s Undergraduate Projects Lab who are interested in techno music during the burgeoning rave scene.

Through connections to Stromkern’s Ned Kirby and a variety of DJs from local clubs, the project slowly became more focused on vocal-oriented industrial music, using Lawrence’s experimental audio software. After the departures of Annis and Lawrence, Eric Goedken became the band’s full-time lyricist and producer. By this time, the band shifted to a straightforward synthpop sound. After some local and underground success, they were signed to Nilaihah Records in 2002 and have been a Side-Line favorite ever since.

Null Device’s eighth album, “The Emerald Age”, finds the band moving into darker, more cinematic territory that is clearly showcased in the video for “Snake Eyes” which you can view below. “The Emerald Age” was released today by Distortion Productions on CD and is available via all streaming and digital platforms. The band’s previous album was 2019’s “Line Of Sight”.

Here’s the video for “Snake Eyes”.

Check out the full album below.

<a href="https://nulldevice.bandcamp.com/album/the-emerald-age-2">The Emerald Age by Null Device</a>