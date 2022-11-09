The Wide – Smile (Album – Echozone)
Genre/Influences: Wave-Rock, Indie-Rock.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Nearly four years after the debut album “Paramount” the international combo The Wide strikes back with a new opus featuring ten songs.
Content: The influences running through the album aren’t that different from the previous work but the global production became more mature. The guitar play creates a lively flow and might remind me of The Smiths and Morrissey. I also noticed symphonic-like arrangements.
+ + + : After a disappointing debut album “Smile” sounds as a new start for The Wide. The work sounds refreshingfeaturing a few beautiful cuts . “Anything” is a great exposure of this evolution. The songs still have this dreamy sensation. The vocals are sometimes a bit faithful while the guitar creates an elevating sensation.
– – – : “Smile” is maybe missing a true, referential, song; a kind of hit to gain a wider recognition.
Conclusion: Nothing ground breaking although a pleasant and enjoyable listening.
Best songs: “Anything, “I Believe”, “Happiness Fades”, “Angels Wander”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.thewide.eu / www.facebook.com/thewidefearkillinglove
