September 1, 2026

Agnis releases witchpop cover of IAMX’s ‘Mile Deep Hollow’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 1, 2026

Polish witchpop act Agnis released a cover of IAMX’s “Mile Deep Hollow” on 28 August 2026, her first new recording since the 2025 album “Gothess”.

Agnis "Mile Deep Hollow (IAMX cover)" single artwork
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Polish witchpop and darkwave act Agnis released a cover of “Mile Deep Hollow” on 28 August 2026. The single-track digital release is her first new recording since the 2025 album “Gothess” and is available on Bandcamp.

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The original appeared on IAMX‘s third album “Kingdom of Welcome Addiction”, released on 19 May 2009. Agnis keeps the song’s structure and moves it into her own setting of darkpop atmospheres and electronics. She describes the approach in one line on the release page: “Some songs don’t need to be rewritten, only re-enchanted.”

Where the Agnis cover sits in her release run

This is not her first cover. “Gothess” included a version of Britney Spears’ “Toxic”, and she has since released a reading of Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra”. “Mile Deep Hollow” is the second IAMX-adjacent point of contact for Side-Line readers this year: the band’s Chris Corner released the single “Artificial Innocence” in February 2026 ahead of a European tour.

Agnis remains signed to darkTunes Music Group, the German label that issued her debut. No album has been announced as the follow-up to “Gothess”.

About Agnis

Agnis is the solo project of Polish singer and producer Agnieszka Leśna, who previously performed with Desdemona and with her own band Red Storm. She works under the witchpop label, mixing darkwave and witch house electronics with Wiccan imagery.

Side-Line first covered the project in January 2022, when Agnis released the single and video for “Sol Invictus”. The debut album “Oneness” followed on 25 March 2022 through darkTunes, running ten tracks: “I Am The Light”, “Gray Magic”, “Transubstantiation”, “Let’s Get Magical”, “Sol Invictus”, “Light And Fire”, “Polyhymnia”, “True Self”, “Slavic Witch” and “Cosmic Goddess”.

The second album, “Gothess”, arrived on 4 April 2025 with eleven tracks, including “Antipriest”, “Dark Dancer”, “Halloween Night”, “Baba Jaga”, “Elixir”, “Creatures of the Night”, “Vamp”, “Incantation” and the title track. A remix collection, “Gothess Remixes”, followed, with reworks by Basszilla, Antibody, Freaky Mind, The Silverblack, Chem, Prophette, Cattac, White Ritual, Vioflesh and C Z A R I N A. The standalone single “Wicked Witch” came out on 21 November 2025.

In 2026 she released “Satisfaction” with label mates Extize and Basszilla, and toured Germany and Austria with Extize. “Mile Deep Hollow” is her first release since that collaboration, and her first cover of a track from the industrial and electronic rock catalogue rather than the pop charts.

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