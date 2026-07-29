Krieg-B details new album ‘Concrete Dominion’

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Krieg-B will release a new album, “Concrete Dominion,” on October 24, 2026, the same date as the band’s performance at the 19th Elektrisch Festival at Club Seilerstraße in Zwickau, Germany. The album comes via Emmo.biz Records.

The label describes “Concrete Dominion” as combining the raw energy of EBM, darkwave and industrial music with powerful rhythms, massive basslines and hypnotic sequences. The album is built on the tension between human impulse and the cold architecture of machines, aiming for a soundtrack of urban atmosphere, mechanical force and relentless movement, a dark and intense journey through concrete landscapes where rhythm becomes the driving force.

Formats and festival tie-in

“Concrete Dominion” will be available as a CD with twelve tracks and an LP with eight tracks across two sides. The CD track list runs “Bite,” “Machinehead,” “Kill The Light,” “Cold Fragments” (feat. Misty), “Perestroika,” “Locked,” “Blackout,” “Libera Nos A Malo,” “Par Dessus Les Cendres,” “Molotov,” “New Zone Of Terror” and “Signal Ahead.” The LP carries eight of those tracks: side one holds “Bite,” “Machinehead,” “Kill The Light” and “Cold Fragments” (feat. Misty), while side two holds “Locked,” “Libera Nos A Malo,” “Molotov” and “Signal Ahead.”

Emmo.biz Records is also selling bundled sets tied to the Zwickau show. A “Supporter” set pairs the LP and CD with a 10″ festival sampler featuring an exclusive 12″ mix of “Kill The Light” plus a ticket to the 19th Elektrisch Festival, and a “Fan” set bundles the LP, CD and the 10″ sampler without the ticket. A standard “Combo” set with just the LP and CD is limited to 77 copies, with the vinyl pressed on red and black streaked wax.

About Krieg-B

Krieg-B is a French-Belgian duo formed in June 2023 by Dominique Lallement, also known for his work as Kriegbereit, Cobalt 60 and K Bereit, and Benoît Buyse, who records as Dreadfool, Anamorphosis and Nihiliste. Based in Reims, France, the pair build on decades of industrial, EBM and darkwave music. Krieg-B released its debut album, “War Drums’ Resonance,” in September 2024 through Emmo.biz Records, in a limited edition of 77 copies that paired the 11-track record with a bonus disc holding a cover of Cabaret Voltaire’s “Nag Nag Nag” and a T-shirt. The band was confirmed for the 19th Elektrisch Festival line-up in April 2026, alongside Portion Control, Escalator, Oszylator and Cyborg Projekt X. “Concrete Dominion” is the duo’s second full-length album.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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