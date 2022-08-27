The Seven Whores Of The Apocalypse – Wicked Hands (EP – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, EBM, Industrial.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: “Wicked Hands” is the official debut EP from the American trio The Seven Whores Of The Apocalypse. They previously self-released a few productions and now signed to Scanner.

Content: It’s not an easy thing defining the sound of this band. The 4 songs are clearly mixing different influences like electro-Wave, Industrial and EBM. The result is a danceable production driven by carrying sequences and charismatic vocals on top.

+ + + : I’m always in for a band you don’t directly link with another formation. The influences are familiar, but the result is a personal sound approach revealing 2 promising songs. I refer to the great opener “Enter Delirium” and the darker “Feed Me To The Void”. I like the haunted atmosphere hanging over the songs.

– – – : The EP is maybe not featuring an absolute hit song although revealing a band with a true potential.

Conclusion: The Seven Whores Of The Apocalypse is a band dealing with an original sound mixing great atmospheres and danceable vibes.

Best songs: “Enter Delirium”, “Feed Me To The Void”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: https://sevenwhoresoftheapocalypse.com

Label: www.darkdimensions.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206