The Seven Whores Of The Apocalypse – Wicked Hands (EP – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

August 27, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, EBM, Industrial. Format: Digital. Background/Info: “Wicked Hands” is the official debut EP from…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, EBM, Industrial.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: “Wicked Hands” is the official debut EP from the American trio The Seven Whores Of The Apocalypse. They previously self-released a few productions and now signed to Scanner.

Content: It’s not an easy thing defining the sound of this band. The 4 songs are clearly mixing different influences like electro-Wave, Industrial and EBM. The result is a danceable production driven by carrying sequences and charismatic vocals on top.

+ + + : I’m always in for a band you don’t directly link with another formation. The influences are familiar, but the result is a personal sound approach revealing 2 promising songs. I refer to the great opener “Enter Delirium” and the darker “Feed Me To The Void”. I like the haunted atmosphere hanging over the songs. 

– – – : The EP is maybe not featuring an absolute hit song although revealing a band with a true potential.

Conclusion: The Seven Whores Of The Apocalypse is a band dealing with an original sound mixing great atmospheres and danceable vibes.

Best songs: “Enter Delirium”, “Feed Me To The Void”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: https://sevenwhoresoftheapocalypse.com

Label: www.darkdimensions.dewww.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Justin K Broadrick (Godflesh) unearths lost album from his electronic project Pale Sketcher

Justin K Broadrick (Godflesh) unearths lost album from his electronic project Pale Sketcher – check out a first track already

August 26, 2022 bernard
Dark electro act nolongerhuman announces new releases and renews contract with COP International

Dark electro act nolongerhuman announces new releases and renews contract with COP International

August 26, 2022 bernard
Industrial electro act Black Agent returns with brand new 2-track single 'Parasite Receiver'

Industrial electro act Black Agent returns with brand new 2-track single ‘Parasite Receiver’

August 26, 2022 bernard
New York City based post-punk act The Vacant Lots lands all new album in September - new video for 'Thank You'

New York City based post-punk act The Vacant Lots lands all new album in September – new video for ‘Thank You’

August 25, 2022 bernard
German electropop act Superikone releases 'Komm, lass uns tanzen' double maxi

German electropop act Superikone releases ‘Komm, lass uns tanzen’ double maxi

August 25, 2022 bernard