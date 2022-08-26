Centhron – Fylgja (Album – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro. Format: Digital, CD.

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: It took three years for master mind Elmar Schmidt to achieve the ninth album of Centhron. The album was written during dark times and has been introduced as a soundtrack for a burning world.

Content: The main characteristic and strength of Centhron is the easy recognizable sound, which remains driven by furious, pumping, kicks and melodic leads with harsh, enraged, vocals on top. There’s no real break, but only full speed tracks. Centhron is a bit hardcore and yet refined with a catchy touch on top.

+ + + : The main strength of Centhron is the sound DNA, which you rapidly recognize among others. They never innovate, but aren’t a new copy of a copy. Both debut songs of the work are pure rage. Violent and merciless Dark-Electro assaults. The world is maybe burning, but dancefloors will be reduced to ashes when discovering the debut of this album. “Divide Et Impera” is another great cut in the end of the album.

– – – : Centhron is easily recognizable, but unfortunately also rapidly predictable. There’s no real variation, but only a sonic bulldozer annihilating all on its way.

Conclusion: Melodic harshness and danceable rage perfectly descrives the sonic experience called Centhron.

Best songs: “Bizarr & Sexy”, “Ajna Chakra”, “Divide Et Impera”,  “Volksfeind”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.centhron.de / www.facebook.com/centhron

Label: www.darkdimensions.dewww.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206


