Starving Insect / Crystal Geometry – Acid Avengers 023 (EP – Tripalium Records)

Genre/Influences: Techno-Body, Acid.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: The twenty third edition of the “Acid Avengers”-series by French label Tripalium features Swedish project Starving Insect and French project Crystal Geometry.

Content: Starving Insect takes off with 2 heavy cuts, which are clearly inspired by EBM -reminding me of Front 242 for the bass lines, and Acid. The second track has been composed together with Irving Force (another Swedish artist). Crystal Geometry comes next with an even heavier, boosting, kick mixed with Dark-Techno & Acid sequences while you’ll notice cavernous vocals on top.

+ + + : This new EP brings 2 great artists together. Starving Insect deals with a phenomenal and exciting sonic fusion between EBM and Acid. The EBM side is empowered by solid bass lines. Crystal Geometry confirms to be one of the most talented artists in his genre: furious and merciless Techno-Body music with Acid sequences for Industrial dancefloors. Four great cuts by 2 genius artists.

– – – : I don’t have any single minus point to mention, but just got frustrated there’s no more stuff on this EP.

Conclusion: This is for sure one of the best edits from this Acid-Techno-Body series; stuff for progressive, underground dancefloors!

Best songs: “Perfect Nails For Satan”, “Subhuman” + “The Prophet Of Doom”, “Defund And Occupy”.

Rate: 8½.

Artists: www.facebook.com/StarvingInsect / www.facebook.com/crystalgeometry

Label: www.tripaliumcorp.com / www.facebook.com/tripaliumcorp