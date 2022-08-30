The Rorschach Garden – Stealth Black (Album – Ant-Zen)

August 30, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Minimal-Electro, EBM. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: The Rorschach Garden is the Electro-Wave project…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Minimal-Electro, EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: The Rorschach Garden is the Electro-Wave project driven for more than thirty years now by Philipp Münch. His newest opus features nine songs.

Content: “Stealth Black” is an album without true surprises, but bringing the 80s spirit of early electro-Wave and Minimal-Electro alive. Most of the songs have a danceable feeling and are carried by pure retro sound treatments. I also noticed a few ‘harder’ cuts carried by solid bass lines and EBM influences.

+ + + : This production is pure magic and that’s mainly because of the analogue sound treatments and effects. It creates a sound, which isn’t comparable with ‘average’ Electro-Pop formations. This is an authentic and powerful sound, which also comes back in the bass lines. This album is no surprise if you know The Rorschach Garden and yet it remains a fascinating production with vocals on top.

– – – : The ‘softest’ parts of the album -like “Blind Passenger” aren’t exactly the best exponents.

Conclusion: A great retro-Electro mix, which remains the trademark of this German project.

Best songs: “Stealth Black”, “Pour Le Progrès Et Le Future”, “The Process”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/TheRorschachGarden

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official


