Architrav – Welk (Album – Digital/Cassette – Ant-Zen / Halbsicht Records)
Michael Belletz, who is best known for his work as Mnemonic, has already released his fifth opus from his so-called ‘Ambient’ project Architrav. I believe that this latest work goes much further than just Ambient; it is an impressive mixture of influences and styles that ultimately form a fairly compact whole. It is not only Ambient but also Cinematic; but there are also explicit Industrial elements and even a very surprising song that sounds like a mix between Ambient and Gothic. Ultimately, there is also a Neo-Classic touch towards the end. Belletz does not set any boundaries for himself, but experiments wildly. The surprising thing is that it all still sounds good, but is especially fascinating because of countless details and overwhelming arrangements plus spooky vocals. This work sounds like an imaginary Industrial requiem that I can strongly recommend. (Rate:8).
Listen to “Werden Und Vergehen”:
https://ant-zen.bandcamp.com/track/werden-und-vergehen
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.