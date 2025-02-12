Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Swedish electronic shoegaze duo The Northern Territories has inked a multi-album deal with Dependent Records. They will release their upcoming fourth album via the label in 2025.

The Northern Territories comment: “We are thrilled to start a new second chapter with The Northern Territories on Dependent Records and label manager Stefan Herwig”, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist John Alexander Ericson writes on behalf of the duo. “Stefan has been helpful throughout, which we very much appreciate. We’re very glad to share a label with fellow Swedes Twice a Man. Their 1986 album ‘Works on Yellow’ has been very inspirational for us and we both had it on cassette with Depeche Mode’s ‘Black Celebration’ on the flip side. We listened to those albums for months on our Walkman (google it) on our way to school. We can hardly wait to share our forthcoming new album with you!”

Stefan Herwig adds: “The Northern Territories are one of those bands that were always way too good for their actual size”, the Dependent director states. “I admit that I am still a huge fan of their early albums, especially ‘Orange Moon’ and ‘Satellite People’. Their music is a masterclass in songwriting and they have succeeded in combining acoustic and electronic elements in an incredibly seamless way. And a sweet dark melancholy is the crowning piece of their songs. Like another Swedish band once so fittingly said: ‘Like Diamonds in the ground, we are waiting to be found’.”

About The Northern Territories

The Northern Territories emerged from Uppsala, Sweden, in 1992, founded by John Alexander Ericson and Stefan Sääf. Their early work, released under Germany’s Machinery Records, showcased a synthpop style. Over time, their sound evolved to incorporate more guitar elements. After disbanding, Ericson pursued a solo career, releasing albums such as “Songs For Quiet Souls” and “Savannah Songs”.

In 2023, after a 25-year hiatus, the band released a new track titled “Love Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.”

