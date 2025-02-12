First Aid Tech interview: ‘Exploring a Pulsating Universe’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

With a legacy rooted in electronic music, István Gazdag has long been known for his work with First Aid 4 Souls, a project steeped in conceptual depth and dark sonic landscapes. But with First Aid Tech, he unleashes a different side of his creative vision – one that’s raw, playful, and deeply danceable.

In this exclusive interview, Gazdag takes us inside the DNA of First Aid Tech’s music, a project that channels the rebellious spirit of 90s electronic music while forging its own path. From acid-soaked basslines to EBM-infused club anthems, “Tech Under Your Skin” is a high-voltage ride through the underground sound of yesterday and tomorrow. We discuss the project’s origins, influences, and what’s next for this ever-evolving sonic architect. Let’s dive in!

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/tech-under-your-skin">Tech under your skin by FIRST AID TECH</a>

SL. How would you describe FIRST AID TECH’s music compared to your other main project FIRST AID 4 SOULS?

I. The First Aid Tech is a naughty project. FA4S is always very disciplined and sombre. In Tech, I let myself go more. More humour, more danceable tracks. It used to be in FA4S, but it really confused the fans. Now FA4S is all conceptual, and Tech is my more danceable world.

S. I have the impression that your music with FIRST AID TECH has a sound DNA that is very rooted in the 90’s electro / techno?

I. Yes, Tech’s main base is the massive electronic music of the 90s. It’s interesting that the project itself was born out of the encouragement of the Kollektiva site to make current, trendy techno music. But the 90’s came out of me as a response. I’m thinking here of the Acid, early Goa, breakbeat, techno and of course EBM music that had fully developed by then.

S. If I ask you giving us some band names that influenced you or that are similar to your music. Who would you think of?

I. Cabaret Voltaire, Orbital, Yello, Juno Reactor, LFO, Underworld, Empirion, Future Sound Of London, … These bands are the great role models for this project. I know for a fact that the music of the 90’s is coming back with a vengeance. I’ve always tried to stay ahead of the trends, but now it’s a few months and it’s going to be the trendy sound again!! (laugh)

S. When I play this album to friends around me, many tell me it reminds them of the “re:boot” period of FRONT 242? How do you react to this?

I. Yes, the “re:boot” era of FRONT 242 was when the founding fathers of EBM were successfully laying siege to the club scene. Front 242 wanted to be dance music then. And they were masters at it. It’s a very good parallel, although I have to add that FRONT 242 “re:boot” is a cruel masterpiece.

S. Besides the music, you also sometimes add vocals to the songs which is less conventional for such kind of dancefloor music?

I. The vocals in this segment are purely effect. This helped to make those songs much more violent.

S. How should we understand the album title “Tech Under Your Skin”? Your Blood? Your DNA? Humanoid chip or implant?

I. Clearly an implant! It’s practically an extension of the Electronic Body Music slogan.

S. This release is a sort of double album actually with a more EBM on Acid oriented first part and then a darker part with a disco touch? How did you come up with such artistic approach?

I. This double album is a compilation of songs from 5 EPs. There are many more songs ready to be released, but I decided to release only the best ones. I spent years polishing them and tried them out live in concert. These are the songs that got people partying. The first part of the material is rooted in EBM music, of course with plenty of acid backing. The second part is much more 90s party music. Let’s say the attentive listener might also detect an Acid Horse homage. That’s a 1989 piece. Not a cover, but a reference to the greats.

S. What kind of gears / instruments did you use to record this album?

I. My wife bought me a TD-3 acid devil for my birthday. The rest is the usual Korg sound and lots of VST.

S. Are you also making remixes for other artists under this FIRST AID TECH moniker?

I. Very rarely, but yes. In my case, FA4S is definitely the keyword when I remix.

S. Am I wrong to say that besides being a music producer, you also perform as DJ?

I. I think I’m a selector at best at this time. DJ is a separate profession. I respect it, but I personally have no DJ ambition. I prefer to write the songs myself. In my case it’s also a matter of ego.

S. What are the next plans for you and your various projects?

I. The new Stahlgeist album will be the first to be finished, we’re recording the vocals. Then comes an experimental FA4S EP entirely on the Coil line. Then we’ll have a bombastic surprise album from FA4S. In the meantime, I’ll be singing the Vacuum solo EP. When I’m done with that, yes, there will be a new Tech EP. Until then there will be many more Tech gigs…

