The Legendary Pink Dots to release legendary live recording from Chicago 1993

Out early next month is The Legendary Pink Dots live recording “Live at Lounge Ax Chicago 1993”.

The recording will be available on 2LP (299 copies), 2CD digipak and as a boxset. Included is the complete concert recorded in 1993 in Chicago, including such Classics as “Golden Dawn”, “Maniac” and many others. Note that the boxset holds an extra exclusive live vinyl recorded at the Trocadero in Philadelphia/USA in 1993 besides the 2LP and 2CD digipak.

The Legendary Pink Dots are an Anglo-Dutch experimental rock band formed in London in August 1980. In 1984 the band moved to Amsterdam, playing with rotating musicians and having, as core members, singer/songwriter/keyboardist Edward Ka-Spel and keyboardist Phil Knight. As of 2012, the group is composed of Edward Ka-Spel (vocals, keyboards, songwriter), Phil Knight (keyboards, electronics), Erik Drost (guitars) and Raymond Steeg (live sound engineer).

Over the years the band released more than 40 albums.