New electronica release for Jean-Marc Lederman lands in the shops: ‘The Mysterious Manuscript of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’

Out now aofficially s a very limited book plus CD is the fresh Jean-Marc Lederman release “The Mysterious Manuscript of Gabriel Garcia Marquez”. We say officially because the release is already completely sold out. This electronica OST came in an extremely limited edition of strictly 120 copies. It held a 75 page novel with a companion musical CD featuring 10 exclusive tracks.

For those who missed it, a download is available as you can see below.

“The Mysterious Manuscript from Gabriel Garcia Marquez” tells the story of how three musicians of different ages (Victor 24, Veronica 44, Vincent 64) and different countries (Mexico, France and the USA) meet through a mysterious/quite magical manuscript of the famous writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez that makes them travel, and think, through space and time.

Jean-Marc Lederman: “While it is definitely not a biography, it has some souvenirs, thoughts and “advice” from my years in the music industry but also my insights on Love, life, friendship, music, creation, patriarchy, rejection…”

The 10 tracks on the album recall each of 10 scenes in the book. The release is out on Lederman’s own label Les Disques de la Pantoufle and can be downloaded below.

<a href="https://jmlederman.bandcamp.com/album/the-mysterious-manuscript-from-gabriel-garcia-marquez-music-novel">The mysterious manuscript from Gabriel Garcia Marquez (music + novel) by Jean-Marc Lederman</a>