The Gnome – Pleasant Sounds For Unpleasant Times Vol. 2 (Album – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Two years after the first volume, Tony D’Oporto aka The Gnome strikes back with a new album full of relaxing passages.

Content: The music moves on there where the first album stopped. The music becomes a sonic journey animated by pure vintage/analogue like sound treatments. The sound universe of the American artist is sometimes becoming a bit psychedelic but remains a dreamy experience from start till the end.

+ + + : The war in Ukraine wasn’t even started when this album was achieved, but it’s a perfect remedy to forget all tragedies. It will not help to solve the problems, but behind this relaxing experience is a message of hope and peace. I like the evasive sensation and especially “Serenity” is a true masterpiece. The evolution of this song into a psychedelic experience is pure magic. I also recommend “Balance” for the beautiful sound treatments.

– – – : I can’t say all tracks are even exciting as both aforementioned ones, but this album is an enjoyable experience.

Conclusion: An album with a sonic message of hope during dark times.

Best songs: “Serenity”, “Balance”, “Dream”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/gnomesofkush

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official