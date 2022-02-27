The Black Veils – Carnage (Album – Icy Cold Records)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk. Format: Digital, CD., Vinyl Background/Info: Italian formation The Black Veils is hailing…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk.
Format: Digital, CD., Vinyl
Background/Info: Italian formation The Black Veils is hailing from Bologna. They released their third full length by the end of 2021 on Icy Cold Records.
Content: “Carnage” sounds like it’s bringing us back to the darkest hours of Dark-Wave music. The songs and especially the guitar playing are embedded by 80s influences. The songs seem like being touched by the influence of The Cure but transposed into a rougher version.
+ + + : The Black Veils have accomplished an amazing piece of music. This band is not just influenced by the 80s, but their music -and especially the great guitar playing, features the dark 80s spirit. The guitar is very present and often elevates the songs to a higher dimension. The songs have something menacing and aggressive, which is one of the major differences with ‘classical’ Dark-Wave productions. There are several great songs featured, but I especially recommend “Cities On Fire” for its terrific climax, “Hyenas” and “Lamourlamort”.
– – – : No true minus points to mention!
Conclusion: The Black Veils is a great discovery and “Carnage” one of the most accomplished Dark-Wave productions from the past years. Respect guys!
Best songs: “Cities On Fire”, “Hyenas”, “Lamourlamort”, “Death By Arrogance”, “See You At My Funeral”.
Rate: 9.
Artist: www.facebook.com/TheBlackVeilsOfficial
