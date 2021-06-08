FOLLOW US
 
News

The Canadian industrial act Carbon Martyr debuts with ‘A Soft Spot For The Broken’

By Jun 8,2021

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

The Canadian industrial act Carbon Martyr debuts with'A Soft Spot For The Broken'

Toronto-based industrial act Carbon Martyr has just unleashed their debut full-length album, “A Soft Spot For The Broken”.

Carbon Martyr is the music project created by Jake Hamilton in 2020. Hamilton is the only official member but recruits a live band for stage performances. You can expect a combination of old school analogue with modern technology.

About the debut album Jake says: “The underlying message revolves around mankind and technology. This manifests in a few different ways, from thoughts of a future where we become over-dependent on technology, to simpler ideas like social media addiction, information manipulation and group identity trends.”

“A Soft Spot For The Broken” is available now in digital format. You can stream it below.

Here’s the video for “Mind Of Man”.

Tags:

 

New EP for Iowa based industrial act Microwaved: 'Save Me' - listen to all 16 tracks

New EP for Iowa based industrial act Microwaved: 'Save Me' - listen to all 16 tracks
Previous

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD