Paradise Lost's'Draconian Times Live MMXI' comes to tape...

Who would have thought that we would be writing about a tape release in 2021?
Birth Ritual Records has announced that it will be releasing Paradise Lost’s “Draconian Times Live MMXI” on tape. The live version of the band’s iconic album “Draconian Times” will be released on June 30th for the first time on tape via Birth Ritual Records under exclusive license from Century Media Records.
2 versions will be available, a red and a white tape as you can see below.
“Draconian Times” is the fifth studio album by Paradise Lost and was released in 1995. The album was played in its entirety on the band’s live record “Draconian Times MMXI” which was released in 2011.
Here’s how the band sounded during that live concert.
