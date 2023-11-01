Ohne Nomen – The S-Witch (Album – Cold transmission Music)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Minimal-Electro.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Two years after their excellent debut-album “Nighflower” Italian Ohno Nomen duo strike back with their second album. Francesca ‘AngeNoir’ Marlat and Filippo Marlat (Iamnoone) have written eleven songs to this album.
Content: The songs move on there where “Nightflower” stopped. There’s a similar source of inspiration which directly evokes 80s Electro-Wave music. Dark, and minimal, sound treatments have been mixed with danceable rhythms with on top Francesca’s sterile, sensual, timbre of voice.
+ + + : Ohne Nomen confirm with “The S-Witch” the potential of the debut work. The songs became more danceable while the tracklist reveals a succession of cool songs. I also like the progression of the global production process. There’re less songs which couldn’t convince me. We get an accomplished production featuring danceable vibes, easy, enjoyable, melody lines and the singular vocals of Fra Marlat. She’s injecting a touch of icy, sensuality but still a more passionate approach at “Cold Sadness” -which by the way is driven by a great 80s-like melody line. I don’t want to compare Ohne Nomen to another formation but I think it might appeal for lovers of Paradox Obscur.
– – – : I noticed a very few cuts -which are the softest ones, which couldn’t totally convince me.
Conclusion: “The S-Witch” stands for great, alluring, Electro-Wave music while I hope Ohne Nomen will progressively reach a wider audience.
Best songs: “Darkness”, “Cold Sadness”, “Crystal World”, “Deep Hole”, “Thelema”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Ohnenomen
Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic
