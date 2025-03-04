Out now as a limited vinyl is the album “Immutable Behaviour” by the Swedish industrial/post-punk act The Below.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now as a limited vinyl is the album “Immutable Behaviour” by the Swedish industrial/post-punk act The Below. The album release comes hand in hand with a new animated video for the track “Hitobito (Only the Shadows)”. The 10-track album features Aaron Sutcliffe (S.P.O.C.K.) and Jesper Hanning (Ausgang Verboten).

This vinyl LP actually combines the band’s two 2024 released EPs, “Immutable Decay” and “Behaviour in Public Places”, with one EP featured on each side. The limited edition album is available as a semi-transparent dark smoke vinyl.

<a href="https://thebelow.bandcamp.com/album/immutable-behaviour">Immutable Behaviour by The Below</a>

The video for the track “Hitobito (Only the Shadows)” was created by Daniele Arcuri, known for collaborations with Vince Clark and Pixelgrinder. This is already the eighth (and final) video in the album’s visual series.

Thematically “Immutable Behaviour” challenges listeners with reflections on humanity’s fragility and resilience says Bo Magnusson: “At our core, humans share much with the animal kingdom, with some traits seemingly hardwired into our species. Some of our most destructive tendencies stem from this ‘Immutable Behaviour’. Xenophobia, scapegoating, conspiracy theories, and the reliance on violence as a solution have echoed through the pages of history. In these dark times, we are repeatedly confronted with the shortsightedness and self-centered nature of humankind.”

About The Below

Behind The Below we find Bo Magnusson who began his musical career as a member of the industrial collective Dr. Evil and The Boys From Below. Emerging from Sweden’s industrial scene during the ’80s and early ’90s, the group quickly got itself a live name thanks to the use of unconventional props like pig skulls, man-sized test tubes, and levitating washing machines. Add to that a cacophony of scrap metal—merging music. The band however disbanded in 1992 and Magnusson decided to take a break from music.

In 2015, Magnusson launched The Below revisiting his experimental roots by incorporating repurposed materials and long-unused instruments bringing a sound that holds the middel between industrial, post-punk, and experimental music.

In the summer of 2024, The Below released the five-track EP, “Immutable Decay”, featuring vocalist Aaron Sutcliffe. Later in November of that year, The Below dropped “Behaviour in Public Places”, a five-track EP featuring Swedish vocalist and songwriter Jesper Hanning. In connection with this release, The Below also premiered a video for the track “Tabla Motors”. The video was created by Mike Coles, known for his collaborations with acts such as Killing Joke, The Orb, and Shriekback.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)