Simon Carter – Start The Sequence (Digital Album – Simon Carter)
British producer Simon Carter has a knack for collaborations—think of Studio-X or his more recent work with German singer Fabsi. At the end of last year, he released one of his most ambitious projects, inviting 11 guest singers for 11 new songs. The lineup includes notable names such as Marc Massive (Massive Ego), Xavier Morales (Ruined Conflict), Stefan Netschio (Beborn Beton), Technomancer, For All The Emptiness, and others.
Simon Carter’s signature style and influences remain unmistakable, driven by his consistent dance beats. Underlying genres such as Electro-Pop and Future-Pop are clearly present. The production is polished to the finest detail and sounds highly professional. Musically, the result sometimes leans too ‘commercial’ for the underground scene while being too dark for mainstream Dance music. However, several tracks achieve a perfect synergy between music and vocalist. The album is further enriched with subtle choruses, creating an uplifting effect. I would say a successful challenge. (Rating:7½).
Listen to “Dream Away feat. Ruined Conflict”:
https://simon-carter.bandcamp.com/track/dream-away-feat-ruined-conflict
