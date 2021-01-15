Side-Line exclusive : Watch the new video from The Below and Aaron Sutcliffe

Swedish industrial project The Below and vocalist Aaron Sutcliffe have teamed up for an anti-war song, “No Place is Safe”, to be released on January 15, that’s today. Originally written in the midst of the 2014 Gaza conflict, it was not finalised until now.

You can also grab the track from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://thebelow.bandcamp.com/album/no-place-is-safe-featuring-aaron-sutcliffe">No Place is Safe (featuring Aaron Sutcliffe) by The Below featuring Aaron Sutcliffe</a>

About Aaron Sutcliffe

Aaron Sutcliffe is an alias of Johan Malmgren (of S.P.O.C.K) used for recording electronic covers of classic rock songs. Aaron Sutcliffe is presented as an entirely separate person from Johan, with a fictional backstory claiming he was the frontman for an American rock band called The Rebel Trousers in the 1980s.

The first Aaron Sutcliffe album focused on covers of Elvis Presley songs and was produced by Eskil Simonsson (of Covenant), while his second album featured covers of The Beatles and was produced by Andreas Tilliander.

About The Below

The Below is a solo project from the bass player of the infamous industrial ensemble Dr. Evil & The Boys From Below (active between 1985 and 1992). After the group disbanded there were no plans to continue playing and all instruments were either trashed or stored away.

But a couple of years ago bad health struck the musician with part-time / long-term sick leave as a result. To fill the time The Below was born. Some old instruments were dusted off, and the possibilities of the iPad were explored. Since then a couple of singles have been released sporadically. The previous single “Change is Coming (feat. Felix Lidforsen)”, a tribute to Greta Thunberg, turned out to be a bit controversial. Check the video below.

A lot of new material has been written and we might see a couple more songs, and maybe a complete album, released during 2021.

