Bow Wow Wow, the post-punk band famous for their fusion of new wave, worldbeat, and pop, will hit the road again in autumn 2025 for their ‘C-30, C-60, C-90 GO!’ 45th anniversary tour. The tour marks four and a half decades since the release of their debut single, “C-30, C-60, C-90 GO!”.

The tour will feature founding vocalist Annabella Lwin. Fans can expect a setlist packed with hits including “Go Wild In The Country” and their international breakthrough “I Want Candy”. Select shows will include support from the ska-punk band Millie Manders and The Shutup.

About Bow Wow Wow

Bow Wow Wow emerged in 1980, when Malcolm McLaren – infamous manager of the Sex Pistols – recruited members of Adam and the Ants (guitarist Matthew Ashman, bassist Leigh Gorman, and drummer Dave Barbarossa) to form a new project.

He paired them with Annabella Lwin, then just 13 years old, whose Burmese-British background and powerful vocals matched the band’s eclectic mix. For a brief period, the band also featured Boy George as co-vocalist before he left to form Culture Club.

The band’s debut single, “C-30, C-60, C-90 Go!”, was released initially as a cassette-only single. It openly encouraged music piracy with lyrics that celebrated home taping.

Their debut album, “See Jungle! See Jungle! Go Join Your Gang, Yeah! City All Over, Go Ape Crazy”, was released in 1981. The album produced their first hit, “Go Wild in the Country”.

Bow Wow Wow toured extensively, sharing stages with The Police, Queen, Madness, and The Pretenders.

In 1982, Bow Wow Wow scored a global hit with their version of “I Want Candy”, originally by The Strangeloves.

The group disbanded in 1983 amid internal tensions. Annabella Lwin moved on to front The Naked Experience, collaborating with producers like Guy Chambers, Jason Nevins, and Utah Saints. Guitarist Matthew Ashman passed away in 1995. In 2023 Bow Wow Wow already reunited once for a tour.

Bow Wow Wow ‘C-30, C-60, C-90 GO!’ 45th anniversary tour dates

Tue 14 Oct – The Globe, Cardiff

Wed 15 Oct – Gorilla, Manchester

Thu 16 Oct – The Assembly, Leamington Spa

Fri 17 Oct – The Old Woollen, Leeds

Sat 18 Oct – The Drill, Lincoln

Sun 19 Oct – The Welly, Hull

Wed 22 Oct – The Junction, Cambridge

Thu 23 Oct – 1865, Southampton

Fri 24 Oct – The Ropetackle, Shoreham-by-Sea

Sat 25 Oct – 229, London

Sun 26 Oct – The Adrian Flux Waterfront, Norwich

Wed 29 Oct – The Fleece, Bristol

Thu 30 Oct – The Cavern, Liverpool

Fri 31 Oct – The Crossing, Birmingham

Sat 01 Nov – The Leadmill, Sheffield

Sun 02 Nov – Metronome, Nottingham

Tue 04 Nov – The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Thu 06 Nov – The Liquid Room, Edinburgh

Fri 07 Nov – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

Sat 08 Nov – Mac Arts, Galashiels

Sun 09 Nov – Limelight 2, Belfast

