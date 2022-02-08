The Anix – Revenge (Album – FiXT)
Background/Info: Brandon Smith is back on track, unleashing a new album of The Anix. The album features guest artists Inhuman, Blush Response, Julien K and Interlock.
Content: The Anix moves on exploring the boundaries of Industrial music. The production remains a mish mash of influences, which have been mixed in a coherent and powerful mold. Electronics and guitar are empowering each other while the different collaborations inject some extra influences. The Anix sometimes sound like an imaginary creation between Depeche Mode and Marilyn Manson.
+ + + : The songs are well-crafted and revealing a top notch production. It’s a powerful sound accentuated by guitar parts and refined by electronic arrangements. The collaboration with Blush Response on “Levitate” resulted in an alluring and modern piece of Industrial-Techno-Grunge. There’s also something to say about the dreamy, emotive and Cinematic acoustic version of “Where Is My Mind” composed together with Julien K. Another collaboration with American artist Julien K. (cf. “Your Lies Are Like Fire”) is another piece I recommended for its rough sound approach.
– – – : The Anix has this typical American sound, which is not always easy to grasp for Europeans. The multiple influences resulted in an original and very personal sound, which however remains hard to define. It’s sometimes a bit too Rock-driven.
Conclusion: “Revenge” is a diversified piece of music, which is hard to label, but easier to listen to.
Best songs: “Levitate”, “Don’t Let The Outside Win”, “Your Lies Are Like Fire”, “Where Is My Mind – Acoustic Live”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: http://theanix.com / www.facebook.com/theanix
