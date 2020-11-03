The Anix to launch ‘Die With You Remix Contest Compilation’ remix album

Out via FiXT is The Anix’ “Die With You Remix Contest Compilation” album. The album features 14 mixes, including the top 3 winners from the contest, Kaixo, BassPanda, and Simdist, along with additional mixes by Ario, Cyborgdrive, Metarmonica, Rodria, Ephemeral Machine, and more. You can expect a range of genres, including drum & bass, house, synthwave, dubstep, industrial and more.

Originally founded in 2001 by Smith, and later joined by brother Logan Smith with longtime friend Chris Dinger, the group toured the Hollywood rock club circuit for several years. After writing hundreds of songs and playing countless shows, the band signed a deal in 2008 to record their first full-length studio album titled “Demolition City”. The band then landed a deal with The Diesel Management Group and toured throughout Europe on the “Rocket Science Tour” with Apoptygma Berzerk.

In 2011 The Anix signed a record deal with Cleopatra Records to record their second studio album titled “Sleepwalker”. In 2016, The Anix began the process of reinventing themselves, shifting away from a touring band into a studio project. After a full year of development, the group emerged with “Ephemeral” in March 2017 as their 2nd album on Cleopatra Records.

In 2018, The Anix completed their metamorphosis from band to solo project as front-man and songwriter Smith signed with FiXT. The Anix released the full-length album “Shadow_Movement” in 2018, “Hologram” in 2019, and “Graphite” in 2020, and has signed on for 3 more albums with FiXT in the years to come.

Here’s the video for “Die With You (Ario Remix)”.

