German synth-wave artist Paura Diamante back with all new album, ‘Tango’
(Photo by Marcus Witte) Out now is the debut album “Tango” by synth-wave artist Paura…
(Photo by Marcus Witte) Out now is the debut album “Tango” by synth-wave artist Paura Diamante. The Berlin based artists is rooted in the dark-wave/gothic tape underground of the early 90s and after various band projects and more than twenty years of silence, is now back with a first official album released on Young and Cold Records.
You can expect a mix of synth wave, dark pop or new wave chanson on the album. Her musical partners are the French-born, Berlin based electro producer and musician Romain Frequency aka Electrosexual and saxophonist / singer Ruby Mai from the Berlin-based dark punk band Totenwald.
You can check the album below.
