Pro Patria announce all new album ‘Piercing Through the Armour’

Photo by Karim Hamid

(Photo’s by Patrice Hoerner, Luc Luyten and Karim Hamid) After the split with their record label Insane Records, Pro Patria will now self-release their upcoming sixth full CD “Piercing Through the Armour” later this summer. Whereas their 2021 album “Godless” was bone-hard, the new album will be more experimental, offering a variety of ways to explore new boundaries to the band’s classic EBM style. No official release date is known as of yet for “Piercing Through the Armour”, but the album should be finished by late August or September and made available via the band’s Bandcamp page.

Photo by Luc Luyten Photo by Patrice Hoerner

A track taken from their latest album “Godless”, called “Razorblade”, could be heard on our most recent free charity compilation “Face The beat: Session 7”.

Peter: “Although the hard beats certainly won’t be missing, the approach becomes more personal, even intimate at times, through which we try to establish a stronger link with the listener.”

Videos for two tracks of the new album have already been released on YouTube: “Story of a Boy” and “Get Out of the Light”. The former may come as a surprise to many Pro Patria fans as it’s completely different from their previous work.

Peter: “It highlights our desire to look beyond the narrow boundaries of traditional EBM and to express ourselves more artistically, such as with our acoustic album “Naked EBM”. The song was specifically created to convey a strong message about male victims of domestic violence who deserve more attention. In “Get Out of the Light”, on the other hand, fans will recognize a more typical Pro Patria track with its explosive and catchy chorus.”

About Pro Patria

Pro Patria was founded in 1988 and after a number of successful demos (we still have those in the Side-Line archives and they were brilliant) they published their first album “Quod Erat Demonstrandum” in 1997.

The bankruptcy of their record label and personal reasons forced them to withdraw from the scene shortly afterwards, but in 2017 they returned at the Familientreffen festival and since then they’ve published 4 full albums and they’ve performed at various festivals, most notably the W-Festival in 2018 and Dark Balloon in 2019.