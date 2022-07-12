Pro Patria announce all new album ‘Piercing Through the Armour’

July 12, 2022 bernard

(Photo’s by Patrice Hoerner, Luc Luyten and Karim Hamid) After the split with their record…
Pro Patria announce all new album'Piercing Through the Armour'
Photo by Karim Hamid

(Photo’s by Patrice Hoerner, Luc Luyten and Karim Hamid) After the split with their record label Insane Records, Pro Patria will now self-release their upcoming sixth full CD “Piercing Through the Armour” later this summer. Whereas their 2021 album “Godless” was bone-hard, the new album will be more experimental, offering a variety of ways to explore new boundaries to the band’s classic EBM style. No official release date is known as of yet for “Piercing Through the Armour”, but the album should be finished by late August or September and made available via the band’s Bandcamp page.

Photo by Luc Luyten
Photo by Patrice Hoerner

A track taken from their latest album “Godless”, called “Razorblade”, could be heard on our most recent free charity compilation “Face The beat: Session 7”.

Peter: “Although the hard beats certainly won’t be missing, the approach becomes more personal, even intimate at times, through which we try to establish a stronger link with the listener.”

Videos for two tracks of the new album have already been released on YouTube: “Story of a Boy” and “Get Out of the Light”. The former may come as a surprise to many Pro Patria fans as it’s completely different from their previous work.

Peter: “It highlights our desire to look beyond the narrow boundaries of traditional EBM and to express ourselves more artistically, such as with our acoustic album “Naked EBM”. The song was specifically created to convey a strong message about male victims of domestic violence who deserve more attention. In “Get Out of the Light”, on the other hand, fans will recognize a more typical Pro Patria track with its explosive and catchy chorus.”

About Pro Patria

Pro Patria was founded in 1988 and after a number of successful demos (we still have those in the Side-Line archives and they were brilliant) they published their first album “Quod Erat Demonstrandum” in 1997.

The bankruptcy of their record label and personal reasons forced them to withdraw from the scene shortly afterwards, but in 2017 they returned at the Familientreffen festival and since then they’ve published 4 full albums and they’ve performed at various festivals, most notably the W-Festival in 2018 and Dark Balloon in 2019.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Pro Patria announce all new album 'Piercing Through the Armour'

Pro Patria announce all new album ‘Piercing Through the Armour’

July 12, 2022 bernard
Chicago's post punk act Bellhead lands tracks on two compilations, heavy touring for summer ahead

Chicago’s post punk act Bellhead lands tracks on two compilations, heavy touring for summer ahead

July 12, 2022 bernard
Stockholm's electronic act Covered in Snow releases new single remixed by Rotoskop

Stockholm’s electronic act Covered in Snow releases new single remixed by Rotoskop

July 12, 2022 bernard
Brand new Berlin based electro label Wie Ein Gott Records launches first release, the compilation 'VA#01'

Brand new Berlin based electro label Wie Ein Gott Records launches first release, the compilation ‘VA#01’

July 12, 2022 bernard
Japanese industrial act DALMA.NET releases 1st physical album - recorded live in Osaka

Japanese industrial act DALMA.NET releases 1st physical album – recorded live in Osaka

July 12, 2022 bernard