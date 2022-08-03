Reality’s Despair – Normative Conformity (Album – Insane Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is album number seven for the Belgian solo-project “Normative Conformity”. It also is the second work released by Russian label Insane Records.

Content: If you’re already familiar with the sound of this artist you’ll be pleased to discover a new dark and haunted production. The songs are switching between EBM and Dark-Electro. Imagine the bass lines of Leather Strip together with the darkness of Vomito Negro and the icy leads of Suicide Commando and you’ll get an idea about this work.

+ + + : Reality’s Despair is progressively growing in writing and global sound production. I like this album for its wider range of influences which are moving in between EBM and Dark-Electro. I noticed great bass lines and overwhelming, cold, melodic leads. The sound perfectly matches with the spooky production of the vocals. I’ll mention “The Other Side” and “A Great Resist” as absolute attention grabbers.

– – – : I’m sometimes missing a bit innovation with this kind of productions, but at the other side Reality’s Despair is simply improving itself in its beloved Dark-Electro & EBM style.

Conclusion: Reality’s Despair remains one of the most underrated bands from the Belgian Dark-Electro scene.

Best songs: “The Other Side”, “A Great Resist”, “Strahlenflught”, “Gulf Breeze”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/realitysdespair

Label: www.insane-records.com / www.facebook.com/InsaneRecordsEU