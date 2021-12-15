Tangerine Dream announce new album/tour, share title video ‘Raum’

Tangerine Dream announce their sophomore album “Raum” – after the passing of TG founder Edgar Froese. The album is due out next February via Kscope/Eastgate Music, inaugurating the ‘From Virgin to the Quantum Years’ tour. The new album will follow in the sonical footsteps of the November’s EP “‘Probe 1-8” featuring Berghain resident Barker and Grand River remixes.

The video for “Raum” is a Super-8 document of the band’s creation process at their Berlin Neukölln studio.

Tangerine Dream nowadays consists of Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane, Ulrich Schnauss, Paul Frick. The quartet says their new work is directly inspired by Froese’s Cubase arrangements and Otari tapes.

For now enjoy this new Tangerine Dream video for the single “Raum” which comes in a special single edit.

Tangerine Dream is a German electronic music band founded in 1967 by Edgar Froese. The group has seen many personnel changes over the years, with Froese having been the only continuous member until his death in January 2015. The best-known lineup of the group was its mid-1970s trio of Froese, Christopher Franke, and Peter Baumann.