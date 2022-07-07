Synthpop duo Emarosa hits back with 2-track single ‘Attention’

Emarosa is back with a new 2-track single, “Attention”. The single is backed by the track “Preach”. You can expect 80’s inspired pop melodies with smooth vocals. The single is giving listeners a glimpse of what is to come on their full-length album, currently in the works. More singles are on the way.

Bradley Scott, vocalist of Emarosa: “This might be the most self-serving song we’ve ever written. I love to be the center of attention, I was born an entertainer. It comes with the territory. Love me or hate me, I just don’t care. I was so unapologetic in this song, I think I wrote this song as the most honest form of myself, without fear or judgment or criticism. We all want attention, nobody wants to end up alone. This is the anthem for everyone brave enough to own it.”

Here’s the video for the track “Preach”.

Emarosa is the duo Bradley Scott (vocals) and ER White (guitar), they have collaborated for nearly a decade shifting from the hard rock scene to catchy, dreamy pop which culminated on their album “Peach Club” in 2019. After three years the follow-up is soon ready.