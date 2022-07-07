Australian post-punk act Alien Skin releases brand new 2-track single ‘Saviour (Version 2022)’

The Australian post-punk act Alien Skin releases a brand new 2-track single called “Saviour (Version 2022)”. This song, as well as the B-side “Gloomy Sunday (Version 2022)”, is a reimagined version from the 2008 Alien Skin debut album, “Don’t Open Till Doomsday”.

Alien Skin is the Austrial musician George Pappas, a former member of Real Life which was an Australian synthesizer band that topped the 1984 charts with “Send Me An Angel”. Since 2008 Alien Skin has released over 13 albums with a combined history of 40 plus years producing electronic music. The project was also featured on our “Post Punk (Genesis)” free charity Bandcamp compilation release from 2021 openening the compilation with the track “Cold War Pop”.

Here is the 2-track single on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://alienskin.bandcamp.com/album/saviour-version-2022-2-track-single">Saviour (Version 2022) 2 Track Single by Alien Skin</a>

Below is the video for the title track.