O Quam Tristis – The Complete Works / Rare Tracks, Covers & Remixes (Album – Wave Records)

Genre/Influences: Ethereal, Ritual.

Format: Digital, Box (5CD).

Background/Info: O Quam Tristis is a French project that was set up by the members of Opera Multi Steel and later on joined by Carine Grieg (Collection D’Arnell-Andrea). Four albums were released by Palace Of Worms in between 2000 and 2008. Wave Records has now put these albums together in a box plus a fifth album entitled “Rare Tracks, Covers & Remixes”. This bonus album is also available as single work on digital platforms and features seven songs.

Content: This album is an interesting bonus to the box of “Complete Works”. The songs are taken from compilations or simply are ‘rare’ tracks and even a surprising cover version of Garry Numan’s “Are Friends Electric?”. The sound and influences remain driven by Ethereal music and Heavenly Voices. The Latin vocals injects a sacred touch to the graceful composition. Remixes have been accomplished by Schwarzblut and Totem Obscura vs. Acylum.

+ + + : O Quam Tristis is a formation I’m really missing. They added a graceful and melancholic touch to the Ethereal styler. Both debut tracks bring us back to the magic of this formation. Somewhere in between dream and rite, the songs are accentuated by this authentic touch of the instruments. The remix of “Hymnus An Den Zorn” is a great piece of music with a clubby touch on top while the vocals have been sung in German.

– – – : I can’t say that Gary Numan’s cover version is worse but not totally convincing. It rather sounds like a challenge but it’s clearly not standing for the band’s best work.

Conclusion: O Quam Tristis hasn’t lost its initial magic. This massive box will be an opportunity for young music lovers to discover a great band while the bonus album is a nice present for the fans.

Best songs: “Sancta Genofeva”, “O Crux Ave Spes Unica”, “Hymnus An Den Zorn – Schwarzblut Remix”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/OQTfanpage

Label: www.waverecordsmusic.com / www.facebook.com/waverecords